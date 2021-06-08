Interfaith harmony meeting: Unity, consensus guarantee lasting peace: minister

FAISALABAD: District Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting was held at DC Office which was chaired by Punjab Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro.

Adviser to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers besides Molana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Molana Riaz Kharal, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Syed Tajmal Hussain Zaidi, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Yasin Zafar, Abdul Rasheed, Mumtaz Hussain, Bishop of Faisalabad Bishop Andarias, Father Emerick Joseph, Robin James and other members of the minority community were also present.

Welcoming the members of the District Interfaith Harmony Committee, the Punjab Minister appreciated the full support of the members of the committee in maintaining the ideal atmosphere of peace and religious harmony in the district and said that mutual unity, consensus and brotherhood was the guarantee of lasting peace for which the spirit of scholars of all schools of thought and their followers was commendable. He said that sectarian harmony and inter-religious unity are the most important requirement of the time for which the role of scholars was an indisputable fact.

Deputy Commissioner said that peace of the district is dear to him which would not be allowed to flare up and with the help of religious scholars a pleasant atmosphere would be maintained.—PR

