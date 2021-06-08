Eight killed in Chagai cylinder blast

ANL
32.99
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC
17.11
Decreased By
▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL
26.50
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN
89.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP
8.35
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO
11.45
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC
130.42
Increased By
▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL
49.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL
24.10
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL
28.00
Increased By
▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL
17.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL
11.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC
80.00
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL
8.65
Increased By
▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL
24.87
Increased By
▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO
44.22
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL
4.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM
15.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF
47.00
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL
36.09
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL
11.28
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER
10.15
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL
92.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL
26.09
Decreased By
▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC
12.58
Increased By
▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK
1.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP
47.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG
175.69
Decreased By
▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY
46.45
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL
3.50
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
