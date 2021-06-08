ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100

Reuters 08 Jun 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning.

The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group, and HSBC Holdings, among the top gainers.

Homebuilders gained 1.8% with Bellway Plc, Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey jumping more than 1%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.3%, hovering just below record highs.

After breaking above the 7,000 mark in mid-April, the export-heavy FTSE 100 is on course to post its fifth straight month of gains as a gradual reopening from Covid-19 lockdowns sparks optimism around a faster economic recovery.

But with fears of rising inflation and new variants of the novel coronavirus threatening the recovery, analysts said global equity markets were at risk of a correction.

Mining stocks fell 2.1% and were the biggest drag on the FTSE 100 index as data showed China’s export growth slowed more than expected last month due to disruptions caused by Covid-19 cases at the country’s major southern ports.

Office space provider IWG tumbled 10.3% marking its worst day in more than a year, as it said underlying core earnings for the current year would be well below the crisis-hit 2020 level due to continued lockdown restrictions in some markets.

Carnival Corp gained 1.9% as the company said it will restart its namesake cruise line trips from US ports this summer for fully vaccinated guests.

Life sciences company NetScientific Plc surged 91.7% after saying one of its subsidiaries had entered an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca Plc to globally sell a Covid-19 test.

“Very quickly the issue of rising prices and their impact on monetary policy could become front and centre again, after being pushed to the back of the market’s mind by a US jobs report on Friday,” said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell investment.

All eyes will be on US inflation data for May, due on Thursday, for cues on whether the Federal Reserve was likely to start tightening monetary policy sooner than expected.

HSBC FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE 250 Barclays PLC

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.