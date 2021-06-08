ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
THE RUPEE: Fall against $

BR Research 08 Jun 2021

KARACHI: On Monday after closing, PKR recorded a fall in value against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 155. This was in line with behaviour in global currency markets where USD had edged up at the time of writing of this report. PKR also went down against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 155.10 and 155.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 155 and 155.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42 and 42.20 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.10 and 41.25 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 155.00
Open Offer     Rs 155.50
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 155.10
Offer Rate     Rs 155.20
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the American dollar and the British pound in the open currency market Monday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the US dollar prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 155.20 and Rs 156.50 against the previous closing rate of Rs 154.70 and Rs 155.90, respectively.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.20 and Rs 219.90 against the last Friday’s closing trend of Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 40 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling) against last rate of Rs155.60(buying) and Rs 155.70(selling).

It closed at Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

