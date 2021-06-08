KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (June 7, 2021).

========================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================================== As on: 07-06-2021 ========================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================================== Trust Securities MRA Sec. Balochistan Glass 50,000 15.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.10 Maan Securities BMA Capital Kohinoor Ind. 650,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 15.00 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Kot Addu Power Co. 500,000 46.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 46.00 Interactive Securities Growth Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 176.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 176.00 ========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,350,000 ==========================================================================================================

