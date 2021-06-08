Markets
Member to Member
08 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (June 7, 2021).
==========================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
==========================================================================================================
As on: 07-06-2021
==========================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
==========================================================================================================
Trust Securities MRA Sec. Balochistan Glass 50,000 15.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.10
Maan Securities BMA Capital Kohinoor Ind. 650,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 15.00
Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Kot Addu Power Co. 500,000 46.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 46.00
Interactive Securities Growth Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 176.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 176.00
==========================================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,350,000
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.