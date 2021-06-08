KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 7, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,057,289,188 616,954,022 31,827,801,519 18,248,273,316 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,170,176,117 (2,354,817,886) (184,641,769) Local Individuals 25,304,854,793 (23,726,176,475) 1,578,678,317 Local Corporates 8,582,664,438 (9,976,700,987) (1,394,036,548) ===============================================================================

