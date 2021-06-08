Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
08 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (June 7, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,057,289,188 616,954,022 31,827,801,519 18,248,273,316
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,170,176,117 (2,354,817,886) (184,641,769)
Local Individuals 25,304,854,793 (23,726,176,475) 1,578,678,317
Local Corporates 8,582,664,438 (9,976,700,987) (1,394,036,548)
===============================================================================
