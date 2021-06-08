Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 7, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,286.40
High: 5,331.19
Low: 5,277.70
Net Change: (+) 3.03
Volume ('000): 813,492
Value ('000): 22,967,411
Makt Cap 1,483,945,025,610
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,742.47
NET CH. (+) 49.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,383.05
NET CH. (-) 23.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,785.88
NET CH. (+) 44.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,180.13
NET CH. (-) 5.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,423.06
NET CH. (+) 18.97
------------------------------------
As on: 07-June-2021
====================================
