KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 7, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,286.40 High: 5,331.19 Low: 5,277.70 Net Change: (+) 3.03 Volume ('000): 813,492 Value ('000): 22,967,411 Makt Cap 1,483,945,025,610 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,742.47 NET CH. (+) 49.54 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,383.05 NET CH. (-) 23.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,785.88 NET CH. (+) 44.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,180.13 NET CH. (-) 5.25 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,423.06 NET CH. (+) 18.97 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-June-2021 ====================================

