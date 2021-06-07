ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
TSX flat as losses in miners offset energy, banking gains

  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals' miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold prices were pressured by firmer US Treasury yields.
  • The energy sector climbed 0.2% as US crude prices gained 0.1% a barrel, while the financials sector rose 0.2%
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as losses in mining shares offset gains in heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while investors await U.S inflation data due later this week.

After hitting a record high of 20,067.19 at open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.95 points, or 0.06%, at 20,041.14 as of 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT).

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals' miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold prices were pressured by firmer US Treasury yields.

The energy sector climbed 0.2% as US crude prices gained 0.1% a barrel, while the financials sector rose 0.2%

On the TSX, 130 issues advanced, while 95 issues declined in a 1.37-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.36 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were clinical stage immuno-oncology company Trillium Therapeutics Inc , up 9.8%, and cyber-security firm BlackBerry Limited , which rose 3.8%.

Advertising firm AcuityAds Holdings Inc, down 2.33%, fell the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was freight company TFI International Inc, which lost 2.1%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc , UEX Corp, and BlackBerry Limited .

The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across Canadian issues, there were 115 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 34.98 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

