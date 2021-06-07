Pakistan’s exports to Italy decline 1.97pc to $629m in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Italy has witnessed a decrease of 1.97 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $629.917 million during July-April (2020-21) against exports of $642.617 million during July-April (2019-20), showing negative growth of 1.97 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Italy during April 2021 however increased by 41.02 percent, from $50.552 million against the exports of $71.293 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Italy however decreased by 4.76 percent during April 2021 when compared to the exports of $74.793 million in March 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed increased by 6.54 percent in ten months, from $19.703 billion to $20.992 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Italy into the country during the period under review were recorded at $431.359 million against $456.157 million last year, showing decrease of 5.74 percent in ten months of this year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Italy during April 2021 increased by 69.27 percent, from $23.786 million last year to $40.263 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Italy also decreased by 6.93 percent during April 2021 when compared to the import of $43.263 million in March 2021, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the all countries increased by 13.48 percent, from $37.280 billion to $42.308 billion, according to the data.