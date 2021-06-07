ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Canadian dollar dips as attention turns to BoC rate decision

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback.
  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2065 to 1.2106.
  • Price of US oil falls 0.2%.
  • Canadian 10-year yield rises 1.4 basis points to 1.470%.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its US counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the week, with the currency trading in a narrow range.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday.

It could dial back some of the optimism it showed at the last policy announcement in April in response to lengthy domestic lockdowns and a weaker-than-expected rebound in the US labor market, Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

"A more cautious tone from the BoC" is likely, Reitzes said.

In April, the central bank signaled it could start raising its key interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022 and tapered its bond purchases.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, eased after touching its highest level since October 2018 at $70 a barrel, pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports.

US crude prices fell 0.2% to $69.50, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2091 to the greenback, or 82.71 US cents.

The currency, which last Tuesday touched its strongest level in six years at 1.2007, traded in a range of 1.2065 to 1.2106.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest level since November 2019, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 1, net long positions had increased to 48,772 contracts from 44,811 in the prior week.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 1.4 basis points at 1.470%. On Friday, it touched its lowest since May 26 at 1.456%.

