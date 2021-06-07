ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX gains 90 points to close at 48,302 points

  • As many as 428 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gain and 181 sustained losses.
APP 07 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 90.96 points, with positive change of 0.19 per cent, closing at 48,302.66 points against 48,211.70 points on the last working day.

A total of 936,088,437 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 867,303,152 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 27.686 billion against Rs26.575 billion the previous day.

As many as 428 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gain and 181 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 118,202,500 shares and price per share of Rs 7.94, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 80,744,500 and price per share of Rs3.51 and PTCL with volume of 64,767,500 and price per share of Rs11.86.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs899 per share, closing at Rs17199 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs275, closing at Rs9725.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded maximum decrease of Rs197.38 per share, closing at Rs2434.39 followed by Mehmood Textile, the share prices of which decreased by Rs12.04 per share, closing at Rs450.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX gains 90 points to close at 48,302 points

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters