PSX gains 90 points to close at 48,302 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 90.96 points, with positive change of 0.19 per cent, closing at 48,302.66 points against 48,211.70 points on the last working day.

A total of 936,088,437 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 867,303,152 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 27.686 billion against Rs26.575 billion the previous day.

As many as 428 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gain and 181 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 118,202,500 shares and price per share of Rs 7.94, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 80,744,500 and price per share of Rs3.51 and PTCL with volume of 64,767,500 and price per share of Rs11.86.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs899 per share, closing at Rs17199 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs275, closing at Rs9725.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded maximum decrease of Rs197.38 per share, closing at Rs2434.39 followed by Mehmood Textile, the share prices of which decreased by Rs12.04 per share, closing at Rs450.