Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs50 to Rs111,750 tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
07 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs50 on Monday and was traded at Rs111,750 against its sale at Rs111,800, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs42 and was traded at Rs95,808 against its sale at Rs95,850 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decreased to Rs87,825 from Rs87,863
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.
The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $5 and was sold at $1890 against its sale at $1895.
At least 34 dead as passenger trains collide in Sindh's Ghotki district
Gold prices decrease by Rs50 to Rs111,750 tola
Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls
Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth
Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm
Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment
Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT
Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative
Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM
Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales
Intensity of third wave declining
Read more stories
Comments