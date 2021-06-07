Gold prices decrease by Rs50 to Rs111,750 tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs50 on Monday and was traded at Rs111,750 against its sale at Rs111,800, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs42 and was traded at Rs95,808 against its sale at Rs95,850 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decreased to Rs87,825 from Rs87,863

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $5 and was sold at $1890 against its sale at $1895.