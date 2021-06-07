ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Sri Lankan shares boosted by financials and industrials

  • The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.32% at 7,591.90.
  • Trading volume rose to 114.9 million from 96.3 million in the previous session.
Reuters Updated 07 Jun 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday for an eighth session in nine, helped by gains in financials and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.32% at 7,591.90.

Financial services company Central Finance Company Plc and liquor products distiller and manufacturer Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 13.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

Sri Lanka has reported 205,333 total confirmed coronavirus cases, as of Monday, and 1,696 deaths, according to health ministry data.

On Sunday, the island nation received a million more doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Trading volume rose to 114.9 million from 96.3 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 108.4 million rupees ($551,653.94), according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 196.5 against the US dollar, as of 1326 GMT, 0.25% stronger for the day compared to last session's close of 197, according to Refinitiv data.

Equity market turnover was 2.10 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

