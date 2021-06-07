ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
Court issues arrest warrants for ex-BISP chief Farzana Raja in corruption reference

  • Raja has been declared a proclaimed offender over her continuous absence in court hearings
  • The accountability court issued orders to block Raja’s NIC and place her name on the no-fly list
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 07 Jun 2021

(Karachi) An accountability court in Islamabad has declared former chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Farzana Raja, a proclaimed offender, and issued arrest warrants in the BISP corruption reference, local media reported on Monday.

Raja has been declared a proclaimed offender over her continuous absence in court hearings.

During proceedings of the case, Accountability Court Judge Asghar Ali issued orders to block Farzana Raja’s NIC and place her name on the no-fly list. The court also summoned the NAB prosecutor and adjourned the hearing till June 14.

Farzana Raja and other accused are facing charges of Rs540 million corruption in BISP funds.

The NAB Rawalpindi Bureau filed the reference against Farzana Raja and other accused. Raja remained chairperson of the BISP from the year 2008 to 2013 during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party government.

The reference comprised 32 volumes and 19 persons were nominated in the reference. The Executive Board of NAB had approved filing of the reference against Raja and others in a meeting in December 2019.

accountability court proclaimed offender ECL BISP corruption reference Farzana Raja NIC ablocked absence in the court hearings Rs540 million corruption

