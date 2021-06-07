ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Nikkei edges up after US jobs data eases worries over Fed taper talk

  • Bank shares lost 1.0% as US bond yields eased to near their lowest levels on the payrolls data.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Monday after a US jobs report eased concerns over early tapering from the Federal Reserve, but gains were limited by heavy profit-taking.

The Nikkei share average rose as high as 1.0% to reach a nearly four-week high in early trading, but gave up most gains to last stand at 28,990.66, up 0.17%.

The broader Topix dipped into negative territory, down 0.07% at 1,957.81, after scaling a two-month intraday high earlier in the session.

The US economy added 559,000 nonfarm payrolls in May, data on Friday showed, a tad below economists' forecast of 650,000, reducing expectations of an early tapering in the Fed's asset purchase.

"The jobs report would not prompt the Fed to hasten discussion on tapering," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But we are seeing quite a lot of profit-taking after the Nikkei rose above 29,000. You cannot avoid the impression that Japanese shares are struggling to keep up with US shares."

The reduced bets on the Fed's tapering boosted tech stocks, with electronic parts makers Ibiden rising 4.2% and TDK Corp adding 2.8%.

Shippers benefitted from global bullish sentiment, rising 2.5% to a 10-year peak, with Nippon Yusen hitting a 12-year high.

Rival Kawasaki Kisen jumped 4.2%, while Mitsui OSK Lines added 2.4%.

However, profit-taking sank steelmakers, which had risen sharply this year on signs of a global recovery.

The steelmaker subindex dropped 4.3%, with Nippon Steel losing 5.3%, JFE Holdings shedding 6.4% and Kobe Steel falling 4.8%.

Hospitality shares, which had gained on Japan's accelerated vaccine roll-outs, also lost traction, with department store operator Takashimaya dropping 2.4% and Isetan Mitsukoshi edging down 1.7%.

Bank shares lost 1.0% as US bond yields eased to near their lowest levels on the payrolls data.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) maintained a bull run, with TSE REIT index up 0.5% at a 15-month high.

