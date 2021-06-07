Brent oil may test resistance at $72.71

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $72.71 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $73.38.

The uptrend remains intact, as it is driven by a powerful wave (3)-3, which may eventually extend into $74.47-$75.55 range. Based on this wave count, the rise may accelerate.

Support is at $71.38, a break below could cause a fall into $70.41-$70.95 range.

On the daily chart, the contract broke a resistance at $70.75. It is expected to test the next resistance at $73.50, a break above could lead to a gain at $77.96.

A confirmed wedge suggests a target around $75 as well. A rising trendline points at a much higher target of $85.17, which still looks far away. It will be confirmed when oil breaks $77.96.

