ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dented by jobs miss, dollar teeters ahead of CPI

  • Also this week is Chinese trade balance data, which could give a reading on the fundamental forces behind the yuan's rapid rise, while the market's focus for the ECB is on whether the bank adjusts the pace of its bond buying programme.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: The US dollar began the week under gentle pressure, after a second consecutive month of softer-than-expected US jobs data reversed its recent attempts at a rally, as focus shifted to inflation figures and a European Central Bank meeting.

Friday jobs readout, which showed US non-farm payrolls increasing by 559,000 in May, missed market expectations by nearly 90,000 and seemed to cool worries that the recovery was running hot enough to require early tapering of policy support.

After the data, the dollar unwound a broad bounce, and on Monday it opened in Asia near where it finished the week.

A euro bought $1.2165, about 0.5% below the three-week high of $1.2104 it had struck on Friday.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back above 77 cents and 72 cents, respectively, and the dollar was back beneath 110 Japanese yen, last trading at 109.61 yen.

China's yuan bounced back to again trade stronger than 6.4 per dollar and last bought 6.3880 offshore.

"Friday's slightly softer-than-expected US May employment numbers stand to set the tone for the weeks ahead," ING Bank analysts said in a note to clients.

"This provides the excuse for the (US Federal Reserve) to say that substantial progress towards its goals has not been achieved and to defer the tapering debate a little longer."

Short bets against the dollar increased a tiny bit last week as Fed officials insist the recovery has a long way to run and they will not rush to react to short-term data points.

Still, US inflation figures due on Thursday will be a major focus for traders looking to glean an insight into just how short-term growing price pressures may be. Another miss of lofty forecasts might clear the way for further dollar declines.

"Assuming dollar bears can pass through Super Thursday of US CPI and the ECB policy decision unscathed, the dollar could stay gently offered into the major event risk of the month which is the FOMC decision," ING analysts added in their note.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was steady at 90.107 in Asia, in the top half of a narrow range it has kept for several weeks.

Also this week is Chinese trade balance data, which could give a reading on the fundamental forces behind the yuan's rapid rise, while the market's focus for the ECB is on whether the bank adjusts the pace of its bond buying programme.

"The ECB is in a bit of a Catch-22," said Rabobank's macro strategists in a client note. "The outlook is gradually improving and the financial conditions are also still broadly conducive to the recovery," they said.

However, this is partly due to resolute dovishness from several members, setting the stage for debate inside this week's meeting which may deliver a small slowdown in the pace of bond buying, Rabobank added.

Euro Yuan Yen US dollar

Dented by jobs miss, dollar teeters ahead of CPI

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters