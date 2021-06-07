ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
Australian shares flat as NAB, Crown fall on regulatory probe

  • Meanwhile, Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest rise in new local COVID-19 cases in a week.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

Australian shares were unchanged on Monday as gains among miners were offset by a fall in major companies following a slew of investigations by the country's financial crime regulator.

AUSTRAC launched separate probes into companies such as National Australia Bank, Crown Resorts, Star Entertainment Group and New Zealand-based SkyCity Entertainment for suspected breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

The Australian companies were among the biggest losers on the benchmark index, losing between 1.3% and 3.8%. ASX-listed shares of SkyCity topped the losses, shedding as much as 9.4% to be on track for its worst session in more than a year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.02% at 7,294.8, pulling back from record highs it scaled earlier in the session. In markets overseas, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.83% and S&P 500 E-minis futures slipped 0.02%.

The Australian mining subindex rallied 1.6%, with gains dominated by gold stocks. De Grey Mining rose 3.83%, followed by Silver Lake Resources, up 3.18%.

Gold stocks tracked a rebound in bullion prices in the previous session after US nonfarm payrolls did not rise as much as expected.

Technology stocks rose 0.64%, led by Nuix, up 3.09%, and followed by Afterpay, gaining 2.44%.

Financial stocks were the biggest percentage losers on the benchmark, down as much as 1%. NAB's losses weighed on the subindex. The other top banks were also down between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Among other stocks, Hansen Technologies hit record highs on receiving a $1-billion buyout pitch from private equity firm BGH Capital.

Meanwhile, Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest rise in new local COVID-19 cases in a week.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

