USA beat Mexico 3-2 to win inaugural CONCACAF Nations League

  • The score was knotted at 2-2 after regular time and in the 114th minute Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic put the United States ahead for the first time.
AFP 07 Jun 2021

DENVER: The United States beat Mexico 3-2 on Sunday in an inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final that ended in a wild extra time featuring a penalty converted by the United States and one missed by Mexico.

The score was knotted at 2-2 after regular time and in the 114th minute Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic put the United States ahead for the first time when he converted a penalty awarded upon VAR review. Six minutes later Andres Guardado's attempt from the spot was turned away by US substitute keeper Ethan Horvath.

United States Mexico CONCACAF Christian Pulisic CONCACAF Nations

USA beat Mexico 3-2 to win inaugural CONCACAF Nations League

