Japanese gymnastics star Uchimura books spot at fourth Olympics

TOKYO: Japanese gymnastics superstar Kohei Uchimura reflected on an “amazing” achievement after qualifying for his fourth Olympics on Sunday, but admitted he was “lucky” to scrape home after a late wobble.

The 32-year-old opted not to defend the all-around titles he won in 2012 and 2016 at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games because of shoulder pain, deciding instead to focus on the horizontal bar.

But he had to work hard to earn his place after a marathon qualifying process went right down to the wire.

Uchimura squeaked home ahead of rival Hidenobu Yonekura on points accumulated over three competitions, but faced a nervous wait after a shaky performance on Sunday.

“When I landed after my routine, I thought I wouldn’t be going to the Olympics,” said Uchimura, who became the first male gymnast to win back-to-back all-around titles in 44 years at the Rio Games.

“When I was told I was going, I wasn’t so much happy as wondering if it was alright for me to go. I went over to Yonekura when it was finished and told him I was sorry.”

The man known as “King Kohei” said he wasn’t worthy of the nickname “based on today’s performance”, but mellowed after taking in the scale of his achievement.

“I didn’t think I would get to four Olympics,” said Uchimura, who also won team gold with Japan in Rio.

“It’s something I can’t even take in myself. It’s amazing, when you look at it objectively.”

Uchimura entered this weekend’s All Japan Apparatus Championships level on points with Yonekura after two qualifying tournaments.