Govt believes in freedom of expression: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in freedom of expression and speech.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government had never imposed any curb or sanctions on media during its ongoing tenure.

The minister said a committee had constituted to discuss the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) with relevant stakeholders.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ensuring the rule of law, supremacy of Constitution and good governance in the country to bring change in the lifestyle of the common man.

He said the government was committed to take on board all the stakeholders on national issues in larger interest.

Farrukh Habib urged the opposition parties to play a constructive role in addressing the public issues in the Parliament instead of doing politics for political gains.