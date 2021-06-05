Pakistan condemns killing of Kashmiri man in illegal custody in IIOJK

Pakistan has condemned the killing of a young Kashmiri who died while in illegal custody of the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Mohammad Amin Malik died due to torture by Indian occupation forces. Over 50 Kashmiris have been killed this year in fake encounters in the name of so-called 'security operations' against the innocent Kashmiris, the FO said.

The press release further said that young men including minor children are murdered in broad daylight using brutal and indiscriminate force, while arbitrary detentions of Kashmiri youth also continue unabated. "In addition, refusal to return the mortal remains of martyrs for proper burial demonstrates the moral bankruptcy of the Indian government," FO added.

The FO said that the use of brutal force against the Kashmiris cannot suppress the struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination. The press release called on the world to hold India accountable for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiris and 'work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people'.