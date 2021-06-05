ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,189
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
930,511
1,92324hr
3.82% positivity
Sindh
322,350
Punjab
341,789
Balochistan
25,589
Islamabad
81,626
KPK
134,072
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Anti Benami Zone confiscates luxury vehicle from Islamabad

  • The suspected Benami owner has not enrolled with FBR and upon inquiry
Ali Ahmed 05 Jun 2021

The Anti Benami Initiative (ABI) Zone – I, Islamabad confiscated a luxury five-door vehicle from a residential premise in the capital.

As per the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) statement, the initial clue to this vehicle’s Benami ownership was traced from Excise Office Islamabad Capital Territory. The suspected Benami owner has not enrolled with FBR and upon inquiry, the suspect disowned the vehicle and disclosed that he was just a driver whose CNIC was used by the beneficial owner of the vehicle.

The statement read that after completion of inquiry and investigation, a reference was filed to the Adjudicating Authority which was decided in favor of ABI. Whereabouts of the vehicle were traced to a house in Islamabad which was subsequently searched, and, on 2nd June 2021, the vehicle was confiscated/impounded with the help of local Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) under the Benami Transactions Prohibition Act 2017.

Action against Benami assets accelerated in June 2019 with the inception of Anti Benami Zones across Pakistan. The three newly created zones, while functioning under the supervision of a Directorate General, have so far filed more than 90 references containing various categories of assets including shares, bank accounts, vehicles, land, and buildings etc.

Among them are 33 vehicles which shall be confiscated as soon as these references attain finality under the law.

FBR benami luxury cars Anti Benami

Anti Benami Zone confiscates luxury vehicle from Islamabad

Bad days are over, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan urges rich states to do more to save environment

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine gains China nod for emergency use in kids, adolescents

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Pakistan reports over 4,000 Covid-19 recoveries in a day

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters