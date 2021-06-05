ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

Tahir Amin 05 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 3, 2021 recorded a decline of 0.61 percent over the last week due to decrease in the prices of food items including chicken (16.75 percent), bananas (9.80 percent), moong (1.71 percent), and wheat flour (0.75 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 16.12 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder (108.20 percent), electricity for q1 (61.62 percent), petrol (45.39 percent), diesel (37.83 percent), eggs (37.49 percent), mustard oil (34.74 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), match box (31.64 percent), LPG (26.38 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), vegetable ghee (22.59 percent), washing soap (21.42 percent), and sugar (21.38 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of garlic (30.45 percent), moong (22.04 percent), onions (21.29 percent), potatoes (16.92 percent), and masoor (1.57 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 149.29 points during the week ended May 27, 2021 to 148.38 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.47 percent, 0.65 percent, 0.66 percent, 0.75 percent, and 0.55 percent, respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.2 percent) items increased, seven (13.7 percent) items decreased, and 24 (47.1 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data. The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include LPG (19.21 percent), tomatoes (9.70 percent), garlic (5.51 percent), onions (2.78 percent), potatoes (2.35 percent), eggs (2.07 percent), milk fresh (0.81 percent), masoor (0.76 percent), gur (0.57 percent), beef with bone (0.57 percent), curd (0.53 percent), cooked daal (0.52 percent), mustard oil (0.34 percent), cooked beef (0.33 percent), mutton (0.32 percent), rice basmati broken (0.20 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.17 percent), powdered milk Nido (0.17 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.12 percent), and sugar (0.03 percent).

According to the PBS, decrease was observed in the price of chicken (16.75 percent), bananas (9.80 percent), moong (1.71 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.75 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.73 percent), pulse gram (0.14 percent), and maash (0.12 percent).

The commodities, prices of which remain unchanged during the period under review include bread plain, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National 200gm packet each, tea Lipton Yellow Label, tea prepared, cigarettes Capstan 20's packet each, long cloth 57" Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for q1, gas charges, firewood whole 40kg, energy saver, match box, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges, and toilet soap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

electricity PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Sensitive Price Indicator LPG SPI match box

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

20 IPPs paid Rs89.2bn

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Tarin directs finalisation of institutional framework of funding

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.