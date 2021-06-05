Azhar speaks about progress

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar Friday said Pakistan has achieved compliant rating in 31 out of 40 Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations (MER technical compliance).

This is the parallel scrutiny being undertaken at the FATF besides our current action plan upgrade of 20 criteria in less than two years is unprecedented in the FATF history for any country, the minister tweeted. This outcome is a result of major legal reforms (14 federal and three provincial laws with corresponding regulations) and is also due to the untiring efforts of the entire FATF team (20 ministries plus organisations), he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021