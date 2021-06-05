Accountability courts: LHC says govt delaying appointment of judges

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday said the federal government had been delaying the appointment of judges at accountability courts without any valid reason.

A statement issued by the LHC spokesman

said the final approval of the nominations was still awaited from the government and the appointments will be made soon after the final approval from the federal government.

The LHC spokesman regretted that the presiding officers could not be appointed to the accountability courts as well as other ex-cadre courts despite the fact that its registrar office sent two letters to the ministry of law and justice and nomination of judges by Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

The LHC sent letters to the ministry of law and justice on April 5 and May 20 last respectively, in which judges had been nominated for ex-cadre courts including three existing as well as five newly established accountability courts of Lahore.

“But judges in the said ex-cadre courts have not been appointed so far,” the statement maintained and regretted that the federal government had been trying to give an impression that the appointment of judges in the three accountability courts of Lahore was being delayed by the LHC.

“While the fact is that LHC had nominated judges for the said courts on the very next day when the services of judges from the said accountability courts were withdrawn,” it added.

The Chief Justice had nominated judges for appointment in 14 accountability courts of the province and some other ex-cadre courts.

