ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par’: CM checks cleanliness arrangements

Recorder Report 05 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited different areas of the provincial metropolis to check the cleanliness arrangements under the “Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par” programme.

The CM drove his vehicle without personal staff. He expressed strong indignation over poor cleanliness arrangements in some parts of the city. On his direction, the CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan has been removed from his post and directed to report S&GAD. Those failing to solve public problems have no right to stay on their posts and such officers should better leave Punjab, he stated.

Paperwork will not be tolerated nor would any compromise be made on cleanliness, he insisted. I am saddened by the LWMC performance after observing the poor cleanliness situation, he maintained.

“After receiving complaints about the dilapidated cleanliness situation of the provincial metropolis, I inspected the ground situation and directed LWMC to improve the cleanliness arrangements of Lahore”, he added.

Moreover, an independent candidate from PP-84 Khushab Malik Amjad Raza met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and announced to join the PTI while reposing his trust over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar. The PTI has taken effective steps for the resolution of public problems, he said. The CM welcomed him adding that PTI is the most popular political party which has improved the sagging economy. However, he regretted that the opposition has not accepted the economic development of the country as it does not want the common man to prosper. Opposition’s politicisation over the national economy is deplorable as it does not know, even, the ABC of the economy, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar PTI LWMC Imran Ali Sultan Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par

‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par’: CM checks cleanliness arrangements

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

20 IPPs paid Rs89.2bn

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Tarin directs finalisation of institutional framework of funding

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.