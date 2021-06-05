Punjab reports 52 more fatalities

LAHORE: With 52 more coronavirus deaths across Punjab during the last 24 hours, the province’s death toll has reached 10,184.

Out of 52 deaths, 17 were reported from Lahore, 5 from Rawalpindi, 7 from Faisalabad, 4 each from D G Khan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, 3 each from Multan and Rahim Yar Khan and 2 each from Sargodha and Gujranwala taking the death toll in these cities to 4136, 1480, 1087, 116, 243, 233, 774, 226, 269 and 396, respectively.

Out of 21908 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 401 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 341,390 with overall positivity rate of 1.93%.

There is significant cut in the number of fresh virus cases in the provincial metropolis, as 173 fresh virus cases and 17 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

With the recovery of 994 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 315,234. On the other hand, as many as 3,431 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 856,005 showing the recovery rate of 92.2 percent.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 176339 cases and 4136 deaths, Rawalpindi 25858 cases and 1480 deaths, Faisalabad 21142 cases and 1087 deaths, Multan 17455 cases and 774 deaths, Bahawalpur 8043 cases and 243 deaths, Gujranwala 8223 cases and 243 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2220 cases and 233 deaths, Mianwali 1742 cases and 118 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5918 cases and 226 deaths, Sargodha 8317 cases and 269 deaths, Sahiwal 3266 cases and 89 deaths and Sialkot reported 6983 cases and 227 deaths.

Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has decided to open all medical colleges / universities / nursing colleges etc., from Monday (June 07) across the province in view of recommendation of Cabinet Committed for Covid-19.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan said here on Friday that all medical and dental students would attend classes regularly from June 7 and will get vaccination. All Vice-Chancellors and Principals have been directed to ensure vaccination of all medical students within SOPs of Covid-19, he added.

