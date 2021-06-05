ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab reports 52 more fatalities

Recorder Report 05 Jun 2021

LAHORE: With 52 more coronavirus deaths across Punjab during the last 24 hours, the province’s death toll has reached 10,184.

Out of 52 deaths, 17 were reported from Lahore, 5 from Rawalpindi, 7 from Faisalabad, 4 each from D G Khan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, 3 each from Multan and Rahim Yar Khan and 2 each from Sargodha and Gujranwala taking the death toll in these cities to 4136, 1480, 1087, 116, 243, 233, 774, 226, 269 and 396, respectively.

Out of 21908 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 401 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 341,390 with overall positivity rate of 1.93%.

There is significant cut in the number of fresh virus cases in the provincial metropolis, as 173 fresh virus cases and 17 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

With the recovery of 994 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 315,234. On the other hand, as many as 3,431 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 856,005 showing the recovery rate of 92.2 percent.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 176339 cases and 4136 deaths, Rawalpindi 25858 cases and 1480 deaths, Faisalabad 21142 cases and 1087 deaths, Multan 17455 cases and 774 deaths, Bahawalpur 8043 cases and 243 deaths, Gujranwala 8223 cases and 243 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2220 cases and 233 deaths, Mianwali 1742 cases and 118 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5918 cases and 226 deaths, Sargodha 8317 cases and 269 deaths, Sahiwal 3266 cases and 89 deaths and Sialkot reported 6983 cases and 227 deaths.

Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has decided to open all medical colleges / universities / nursing colleges etc., from Monday (June 07) across the province in view of recommendation of Cabinet Committed for Covid-19.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan said here on Friday that all medical and dental students would attend classes regularly from June 7 and will get vaccination. All Vice-Chancellors and Principals have been directed to ensure vaccination of all medical students within SOPs of Covid-19, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus coronavirus cases Coronavirus deaths coronavirus patients

Punjab reports 52 more fatalities

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

20 IPPs paid Rs89.2bn

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Tarin directs finalisation of institutional framework of funding

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.