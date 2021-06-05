PARTLY FACETIOUS: It’s not cricket!

“They are playing tennis…”

“Our game is cricket not tennis…”

“And what do you mean by that?”

“And what did you think I meant when I said they are playing tennis.”

“We are a cricket loving nation and not tennis which is not a team game … OK, OK, sometimes couples play but we understand cricket and cricket is not a game played in a hurry – for test cricket you have to wait for five days before you know who has won and if our team is playing then you really have to wait till the last minute sometimes to determine whether there has been a collapse or not…”

“Even now, in Mani’s tenure? I mean that was true during the tenure of the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless…”

“Mani doesn’t have the capacity to sort out one puncture leave alone in double digits and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Well, Mani is like The Buzz – these Khan appointees are supported not only by The Khan but also by the PML-N…”

“Ha, ha, that’s true, anyway as I said we understand cricket not tennis – tennis is much faster paced, and even though in recent years the limited overs’ referred to as T 20 means the result is out in hours…”

“I don’t get you.”

“When I said they are playing tennis I was referring to the quick response time. I mean you know whether the serve is an ace a couple of seconds after…”

“In cricket you know the result of a good ball at once as well.”

“OK, OK, I give up; what were you referring to?”

“The response time of the Tarin-led PTI economic team to the PML-N pre budget seminar…”

“That’s certainly true, but did they need to respond! I mean once the PML-N unwisely allowed Dar to praise his own appalling performance the media would have done the job for the government.”

“That’s certainly true.”

