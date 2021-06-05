KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 4, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,283.37 High: 5,302.84 Low: 5,254.27 Net Change: (+) 21.75 Volume ('000): 722,933 Value ('000): 17,821,032 Makt Cap 1,483,095,285,647 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,692.93 NET CH. (-) 6.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,406.80 NET CH. (-) 8.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,741.77 NET CH. (+) 35.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,185.38 NET CH. (+) 25.40 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,404.09 NET CH. (+) 15.93 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-June-2021 ====================================

