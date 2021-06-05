Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
05 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 4, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,283.37
High: 5,302.84
Low: 5,254.27
Net Change: (+) 21.75
Volume ('000): 722,933
Value ('000): 17,821,032
Makt Cap 1,483,095,285,647
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,692.93
NET CH. (-) 6.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,406.80
NET CH. (-) 8.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,741.77
NET CH. (+) 35.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,185.38
NET CH. (+) 25.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,404.09
NET CH. (+) 15.93
------------------------------------
As on: 04-June-2021
====================================
