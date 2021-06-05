EFU Aitemad Growth Fund Rates

ANL
32.93
Increased By
▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC
17.75
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL
25.75
Increased By
▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN
89.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP
8.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO
11.45
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC
129.85
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL
49.89
Decreased By
▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL
24.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL
27.29
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL
18.16
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL
11.93
Increased By
▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC
79.90
Increased By
▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL
7.99
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL
23.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO
43.50
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL
4.09
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM
15.82
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF
46.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL
35.95
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL
11.48
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER
9.75
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL
93.33
Decreased By
▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL
26.60
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC
11.65
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK
1.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP
47.88
Increased By
▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG
178.70
Increased By
▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY
45.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL
3.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
