ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Financials, industrials drive Sri Lankan shares higher

  • The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.68% at 7,567.38, posting gains in seven of the last eight sessions. The index rose 3.19% this week.
  • Trading volume rose to 96.3 million from 82.1 million in the previous session.
Reuters Updated 04 Jun 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at their highest in over 1-1/2 months on Friday, boosted by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.68% at 7,567.38, posting gains in seven of the last eight sessions. The index rose 3.19% this week.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Sri Lanka reported 3,297 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total to 195,844, while deaths rose by 42 to 1,608, according to health ministry data.

On Thursday, Britain added seven countries, including Sri Lanka, to its "red list" of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England.

The island-nation has also been facing its worst-ever environmental disaster after a cargo ship laden with chemicals sank off its western coast, though the ship's operators on Friday said there was no sign of an oil spill. The accident has resulted in a ban on fishing, leaving fishermen helpless.

Trading volume rose to 96.3 million from 82.1 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 329.7 million rupees ($1.67 million), according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 197 against the US dollar as of 1217 GMT, unchanged from Thursday's close, according to Refinitiv data.

Equity market turnover was 3.16 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

