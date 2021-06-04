ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
Pakistan appreciates US's timely provision of Covid-19 medical supplies

  • FO says gesture part of Washington's continued assistance to support country's relief measures
Aisha Mahmood 04 Jun 2021

Pakistan has appreciated the US's provision of emergency medical supplies, saying that this gesture will help support the country in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the US, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), had dispatched emergency medical supplies to Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office said that the US has provided 685,000 KN-95 masks, 50,000 protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic kits, and 1,000 pulse oximeters . Prior to this, the US had provided 200 ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

"This timely gesture is part of the continued assistance that the US has provided to Pakistan to support our Covid relief and prevention efforts," FO said. The US has already allocated $40 million to Pakistan as Covid-19 response assistance.

"This support has benefited more than 2.5 million Pakistanis across the country, providing life-saving treatment, strengthening case-finding and surveillance, and mobilizing innovative financing to bolster emergency preparedness," USAID said.

