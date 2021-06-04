ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
ASC 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.49%)
ASL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.58%)
AVN 89.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
FCCL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
FFL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.76%)
HUBC 80.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.53%)
JSCL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
KAPCO 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.28%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.67%)
PIBTL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.99%)
TRG 179.74 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.98%)
UNITY 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Foreign exchange inflow through RDA reaches $1 .25bn

Ali Ahmed 04 Jun 2021

Inflow of foreign exchange through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has reached $1.25 billion, reported Radio Pakistan on Friday.

The Roshan Digital Account, an initiative to improve the flow of foreign exchange in the country, was launched in September 2020.

As per details, the number of accounts and deposits under the RDA have continued to increase supported by an aggressive campaign to promote the initiative. So far 160,000 Overseas Pakistanis from over 170 countries have invested $1.25 billion in RDAs.

This was stated during a webinar arranged by Habib Bank Limited in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commission Canada.

It was informed that RDAs have emerged as a dependable, secure and profitable banking solution and mode of investment for overseas Pakistanis.

According to the SBP’s latest Second Quarterly Report on ‘The State of Pakistan’s Economy’ for fiscal year 2020-21, a positive development in the external sector is the growing interest of overseas Pakistanis in the newly launched RDA.

The RDA enables account-opening without requiring physical presence either in Pakistan or in any embassy or consulate. It has also facilitated overseas Pakistanis in banking, payment and investment activities.

Roshan Digital Account SBP RDA

Foreign exchange inflow through RDA reaches $1 .25bn

FY22, FY23: Economic team unveils gameplan

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Electric cars to be launched in Pakistan by end-2021: Amin

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters