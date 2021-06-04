ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.47%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.07%)
ASL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.19%)
AVN 89.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.68%)
DGKC 130.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.39%)
EPCL 49.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
FCCL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.13%)
HUBC 80.19 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.97%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
PAEL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.78%)
PIBTL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.9%)
PTC 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.3%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
TRG 179.60 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.9%)
UNITY 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Japan shares end mixed as growth stocks drag ahead of US jobs data

  • Many railway firms gained, with West Japan Railway adding 1.0% and Central Japan Railway advancing 0.9%.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended on a mixed note on Friday, weighed down by growth shares, as investors awaited a key US payroll report that could intensify worries over inflation and taper talks from the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei average ended 0.40% lower at 28,941.52 after two days of gains, while the broader Topix managed to close 0.03% higher at 1,959.19, its fourth straight day of gains.

Growth shares fell by 0.34%, while value shares added 0.37%, as investors sold tech shares and stay-at-home winners ahead of monthly US non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday.

A strong reading could raise bets over possible tapering of stimulus measures by the Fed and sap risk appetite.

SoftBank Group, whose Vision Fund owns global tech firm shares, lost 1.3%.

Industrial robot makers posted sizable losses, with Fanuc losing 2.2% and Yaskawa Electric dropping 0.8%.

Some of last year's star performers crumbled. Medical support service operator M3 shed 5.0% while bicycle maker Shimano shed 2.5%.

Still, the market received some support from Japan's accelerated vaccination programme ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

"Japan's slow vaccination had been a reason to sell stocks. But now, about one in 10 people have got at least one shot, which is much better than just 1% about a month ago," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Many railway firms gained, with West Japan Railway adding 1.0% and Central Japan Railway advancing 0.9%.

Investors also scooped up shares of large companies, including Toyota Motor, which gained 1.6% to a record high, having risen in 10 of the last 11 sessions.

Hitachi added 2.1% to hit a 20-year high, while Mitsubishi Chemical rose 2.2% to a two-year high.

Semiconductor firm Lasertec became the most actively traded stock on the main board, rising 0.9% and extending its winning streak to 10 days.

