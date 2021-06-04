ANL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
US oil may retreat to $67.57 before rising

  • On the daily chart, oil has broken a triangle which suggests a target around $75.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retreat to $67.57 per barrel before rising again, as it has just completed a small five-wave cycle from the May 26 low of $65.25.

The cycle is the first part of a bigger wave (3) from $65.25. This wave is expected to travel into $74.99-$77.29 range. The current fall is supposed to be shallow, most likely to end near the bottom of the wave iv around $67.57.

Theoretically, the retracement could be deep enough to extend to the bottom of the wave ii around $66.42. Based on the depth of the preceding wave (2), the $66.42 level could hardly be reached.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a triangle which suggests a target around $75.

The current drop could be classified as a pullback toward this pattern.

The uptrend would resume upon the completion of the pullback above a strong support zone of $65.65-$66.60.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

