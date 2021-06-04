Govt construction policy showing results, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the incumbent government’s construction policy is now bearing fruit after the Capital Development Authority witnesses an economic turnaround in the ongoing fiscal year.

In a series of tweets PM Khan said, “Our economic turnaround and success of our construction policy showing results in different sectors.”

PM Khan said that Pakistan is changing after “a near-bankrupt CDA, which posted a deficit of Rs 5.8 billion in 2017, will close this financial year with Rs 73bn surplus and Rs 26bn already in accounts."

PM congratulated the CDA team for the achievement. CDA is a public benefit corporation responsible for providing municipal services in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Prime Minister highlighted that as CDA has achieved financial stability, it's time to accelerate the transformation of Islamabad capital into a model city with priority being on reform and restructuring. “Other megacities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister said that with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimated at around 4% during the current fiscal (2020-21), the country had been steered out of economic hardships and is set to achieve further growth in the upcoming year.