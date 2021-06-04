ANL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.91%)
ASL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
AVN 89.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
DGKC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.32%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
TRG 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.3%)
UNITY 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,207 Increased By ▲ 113.91 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,673 Increased By ▲ 36.95 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Reserve Bank of India keeps rates at record low as virus lashes economy

  • The central bank has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the pandemic.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates steady at record lows on Friday and reiterated its commitment to keeping policy accommodative as a ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to derail the country's economic recovery.

The RBI held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4% and kept the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, unchanged at 3.35%.

In a Reuters poll, all 51 economists surveyed had expected the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) to leave rates unchanged.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said all six members of the MPC voted in favour of keeping rates on hold and maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stance.

"The MPC was of the view that at this juncture policy support from all sides is required to gain the momentum of growth that was evident in the second half of 2021 and to nurture the recovery after it has taken root," Das said.

India's annual economic growth rate picked up in January-March compared with the previous three months, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about the June quarter after a huge second wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country last month.

The RBI unveiled fresh measures in May to help lenders tide over mounting bad loans and give some borrowers more time to repay their debts, as surging COVID-19 cases triggered strict lockdowns in several states.

The central bank has slashed the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points (bps) since March 2020 to soften the blow from the pandemic.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield was mostly flat, while Indian rupee traded mostly unchanged against the dollar.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex slightly inched up by 0.2% to 15,722 and 52,357.80, respectively, by 0443 GMT.

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das repo rate RBI's monetary policy committee policy accommodative

Reserve Bank of India keeps rates at record low as virus lashes economy

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Electric cars to be launched in Pakistan by end-2021: Amin

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters