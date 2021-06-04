ANL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.91%)
ASL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
AVN 89.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
DGKC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.32%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
TRG 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.3%)
UNITY 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,207 Increased By ▲ 113.91 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,673 Increased By ▲ 36.95 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
China gives Li Na 'cold shoulder' decade on from changing tennis

  • Li explained on Weibo that, as a mother of two young children, her post was an "impulsive" reaction.
AFP 04 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: A decade ago, more than 110 million people tuned in from China to watch Li Na become the first Asian-born player to win a Grand Slam singles title, but now she is rarely seen on TV or in the country's media.

Her big breakthrough for Chinese and Asian tennis at the 2011 French Open was followed by a second major at the Australian Open in 2014 before Li tearfully called it quits later that year.

Now 39, Li is only seen fleetingly and when she did receive some coverage earlier this year, it came in the form of strong criticism by a prominent newspaper allied to the ruling Communist Party.

These days the woman who stood out for her independent streak, chest tattoo and refusing to bow down to China's state sports system cuts a muted figure, including eschewing social media.

A major film about her reportedly ended shooting in 2019, but it has failed to appear in China's heavily censored cinemas. If it ever does, the Global Times says that people may "boycott" it.

"The athlete's previous scandals have cast a shadow over her reputation," said the nationalist newspaper in March, warning the film's prospects at the box office are "grim" if it is ever screened.

The Global Times highlighted an incident in 2017 when it said that Li reacted to a sexual abuse scandal at a kindergarten by forwarding a cartoon on the Twitter-like Weibo of a demon with a rifle and clutching a child.

The haunting picture was purportedly drawn by a member of the Falun Gong, a spiritual movement banned in China and branded "a cult".

Some took Li's post as condemnation of China's military because there were rumours, later dispelled, that the abuse was somehow related to the People's Liberation Army.

Li explained on Weibo that, as a mother of two young children, her post was an "impulsive" reaction.

"Since the incident, Li has been widely criticised and given the cold shoulder by netizens," said the Global Times.

Li has 22 million followers on Weibo but has not posted on there since July last year when she announced that she was to be an ambassador to China's domestic tennis tour.

