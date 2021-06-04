Covid-19: 92 deaths reported nationwide

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Thursday, reported 2,028 new coronavirus cases by conducting 51,523 tests across the country with a positivity ratio of 3.93 percent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country over the past 24 hours also reported 92 nationwide deaths taking the countrywide death toll to 21,022, since pandemic outbreak on February 28, 2020.

The NCOC said that in the past 24 hours, 3,889 Covid-19 patients have recovered, taking the national recoveries tally to 852,574, since the outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan. At present, there are 53, 099 positive Covid-19 patients countrywide of which 3,927 are admitted in various hospitals of which 3,630 are under treatment in the ICUs.

Out of 51,523 Covid-19 tests conducted across the country on Wednesday, 15,008 tests were carried out in Sindh, 21,178 in Punjab, 8,309 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,638 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,409 in Balochistan, 625 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 356 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

According to the NCOC, out of 92 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, 78 patients died at hospitals of which 36 were on ventilators and 14 died in their homes or quarantine centres. In the past 24 hours, Punjab, Sindh and the KPK reported majority of the Covid-19 deaths as 48 coronavirus patients died in Punjab, 22 in Sindh, and 18 in the KPK.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported 926,695 coronavirus cases which also include the deaths, the recovered, and the under treatment patients.

Punjab with 340,989 Covid-19 infections is on top followed by Sindh with 320,488 cases, KPK 133,450 cases, the ICT 81,446 cases, Balochistan 25,370, AJK 19,344, and the G-B 5,608 cases. Out of 21,022 nationwide Covid-19 deaths, Punjab with 10,132 deaths is on top followed by Sindh 5,073 deaths, KPK with 4,113 deaths of which 18 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 763 deaths, the AJK 549 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 285 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, and the G-B with 107 deaths is at the bottom of the list.

