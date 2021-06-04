Senator Ejaz to head body on NC

ISLAMABAD: Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry has been elected as chairman Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control unanimously, on Thursday.

Chaudhry said that drug use in Pakistan was increasing with each passing day; therefore, serious efforts should be made to control that menace.

New laws would be framed in that regard for controlling drug trafficking, he said. The meeting was also attended by Senator Falak Naz, Shahid Awan and Shaheen Khalid.

