Minister meets Elahi

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir called on acting Governor Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi at the Governors' House here on Thursday and exchanged views on prevailing political situation and other important issues.

Ammar Yasir apprised Parvez Elahi about the performance of his department and also got guidance for improvement in the performance.

Elahi said the government's first priority is to provide relief to the people, all will have to work together for improvement in the economic situation of the country, and every worker of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) should carry forward the struggle for providing relief to the people. He said that providing fundamental rights, education, health and clean water has always remained our first priority, when the people gave us the opportunity we worked with good intentions for their betterment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

political situation PML Hafiz Ammar Yasir Ch Parvez Elahi

