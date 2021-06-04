CTD issues 9th Red Book on terrorists

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Thursday issued the ninth edition of its Red Book comprised of information about hardened terrorists and desperadoes.

The new edition of the Red Book has been issued after four years with the names of 93 most wanted terrorists, a spokesperson of the CTD said. According to the spokesperson, the CTD has added the names of the terrorists in the red book, affiliated with outlawed Da’aish, al-Qaida and Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Moreover, terrorists of banned Ansar al-Sharia, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jundullah Pakistan, Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, Sindh Revolutionary Army and Balochistan Liberation Army, have also been added to the red book, CTD spokesperson said. The names of terrorists affiliated with Aman Committee and the Lyar Gang War have also been included in the book, spokesman said.