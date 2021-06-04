ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
Punjab reports 48 more fatalities, 432 fresh virus cases

Recorder Report 04 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Despite cut in the number of fresh coronavirus cases, there is no let up in causalities on account of Covid-19 as 48 more coronavirus deaths were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 10,132.

Out of 48 deaths, 10 were reported from Lahore, 8 from Faisalabad, 5 from Rawalpindi, 4 each from Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan, 3 each from Bahawalpur and D G Khan, 2 from Gujranwala and one each from Sialkot, Sargodha and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these cities to 4119, 1080, 1475, 229, 223, 239, 112, 393, 227, 267 and 105, respectively.

Out of 21178 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 432 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 340,989 with overall positivity rate of 2.03%. There is significant cut in the number of fresh virus cases in the provincial metropolis as 138 fresh virus cases and 10 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

With the recovery of 1352 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached 314,240. On the other hand, 3,889 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 852,574 showing the recovery rate of 92 percent.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 176166 cases and 4119 deaths, Rawalpindi 25833 cases and 1475 deaths, Faisalabad 21118 cases and 1080 deaths, Multan 17441 cases and 771 deaths, Bahawalpur 8035 cases and 239 deaths, Gujranwala 8213 cases and 393 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2208 cases and 229 deaths, Mianwali 1735 cases and 118 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5911 cases and 223 deaths, Sargodha 8305 cases and 267 deaths, Sahiwal 3263 cases and 89 deaths and Sialkot reported 6978 cases and 227 deaths.

A spokesman of specialized healthcare department said that 7566 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5937 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1640 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1271 beds were vacant so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

