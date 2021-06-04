Minister for vaccination of industrial workers

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharijo advised the industrialists of North Karachi Industrial Area to ensure maximum number of their workers to be vaccinated on priority basis to control the Covid-19 pandemic and adopt a strategy in factories that will make it necessary for workers to be vaccinated for making Sindh Covid-free province. He was speaking at Captain A Moiz Khan Vaccination Centre at NKATI Welfare Clinic, organized by North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) in collaboration with the Sindh government. He appreciated the vaccination arrangements and assured all possible cooperation.

NKATI president Faisal Moiz Khan said NKATI Welfare Clinic is working to provide the best medical services to the workers including surrounding population. He complained to the provincial minister that the Sindh government was not providing staff, on which the provincial minister issued directives to the deputy commissioner central to provide staff immediately.

On the occasion, NKATI Welfare president Sajjad Wazir while highlighting the aims and objectives of NKATI Welfare Clinic said workers of North Karachi Industrial Area and adjoining area’s peoples are being vaccinated on a daily basis and it’s growing steadily.

