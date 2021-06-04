FO terms affairs in Xinjiang as Beijing’s ‘internal matter’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office, on Thursday, reiterated Pakistan’s support to China’s position with regard to situations in its western region and termed the affairs in Xinjiang as Beijing’s “internal matter”.

In his weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to a question that Pakistan’s policy on Xinjiang is “consistent and clear.”

“We believe that affairs related to Xinjiang are an internal matter of China,” he asserted, adding that China has taken important measures to combat terrorism and radicalisation along its western region.

Besides, he added that China has undertaken massive development measures in the region.

“China has also organised visits of our and other representatives to Xinjiang for first-hand information and knowledge about the situation,” he said, adding that China is also engaged with Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with regard to situation in Xinjiang.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers” and the two countries enjoy a time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

“This relationship is based on mutual trust and understanding. Our comprehensive relationship covers all aspects of inter-state relations…We have a candid discussion on all issues of common interests,” he added.

Furthermore, he added that both Pakistan and China remain committed to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for quality economic growth and enhanced regional connectivity.

On 28 May, he added that Rashakai Special Economic Zone under the transformational CPEC was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The tremendous progress made in the CPEC projects signals the shared commitment of Pakistan and China,” he said, adding that in a short span of time, we have completed 19 projects, 28 are under construction, while 41 are in the pipeline.

Over the past seven years, he added that the CPEC projects have created more than 26,000 jobs and have boosted local power industry.

In addition, the CPEC motorway projects have created over 50,000 jobs, he added.

Responding to a question, he once again made it clear that there has been no new agreement made with the United States with regard to extending any support in Afghanistan.

“There is no US air or military base in Pakistan; nor is any such proposal envisaged,” he said, adding that Pakistan and the US have the framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001.

“No new agreement has been made in this regard,” he added.

About the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan continues, he said that Pakistan believes that there should be an “orderly” and “responsible” troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving no security vacuum that could be exploited by “spoilers”.

In addition, he added that the withdrawal of the US forces must coincide with the overall progress achieved in the peace process.

“In this regard, we have been in contact with all the relevant stakeholders,” he said.

On Afghan peace process, he said that Pakistan believes that all parties to the Afghan conflict must remain committed to the ongoing efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

He said that Pakistan has consistently maintained that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

“We have also repeatedly underscored the need for reduction in violence leading to a ceasefire,” he added.

About the detection of the Covid-19 in a family member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, he stated that a group of 12 officials and family members of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad crossed over to Pakistan through Wagah border on 22 May, 2021.

As per the laid down Covid-related health and safety protocols, he said that all passengers carried negative PCR reports with them.

However, upon arrival, the spouse of an official of the Indian High Commission tested positive on Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), conducted by Pakistani health officials, he said.

He added that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), being the competent forum, after reviewing the case, advised all passengers and the driver of the vehicle to undergo mandatory quarantine.

“The Indian High Commission was accordingly advised to strictly follow the guidelines provided by the NCOC,” he added.

When his comments were sought on the 100 days of the reiteration of ceasefire understanding of 2003 with India, he said that Pakistan believes that it has helped bring peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control (LOC), providing some relief to the Kashmiris living along both sides of the LOC.

“As for any further developments in this regard, we believe that India must create an enabling environment for a ‘meaning’ and ‘result oriented’ engagement,” he said, adding that Pakistan has consistently maintained that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the core issue between India and Pakistan that needs resolution as per the UN resolutions and in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On Palestine issue, he said Pakistan believes that a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state based on internationally agreed parameters with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is the only way forward to the Palestine issue.

