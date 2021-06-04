SLGD efforts start showing results

KARACHI: Efforts of Sindh Local Government Department (SLGD) for the cleaning of storm water drains and finding permanent solution of garbage issue has started showing results. In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that as a result of just one week’s operation, 830,244 cubic feet of silt collected from the various storm water drains of the city have been transferred to landfill sites and the whole process is under continuous monitoring.

