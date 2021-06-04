ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Tele-school project: Minister hands over cheque of Rs300m to PTV

APP 04 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs300 million to the Managing Director Pakistan Television (PTV) Amir Manzoor for the payment of educational channel Tele-school, an initiative of Education Ministry.

Lauding the services of PTV, Shafqat Mahmood said that national institution had played its role very well in continuation of education process in difficult circumstances due to COVID-19.

He thanked PTV for providing its services to the students especially of far flung areas.

Shafqat Mahmood said that Tele-school project would be continued even after elimination of the pandemic. With this initiative of Education Ministry, more than eight million students across the country were taking benefit from the opportunity. The contents of the project were also being upgraded.

He said that with the launching of Teleschool initiative, the students who could not get education due to any reason were being provided education at their door step which is success of incumbent government.

It is pertinent to mention here that during last year, the educational institutions were closed due to COVID-19 and the Education Ministry launched Tele-school project urgently in order to continue the study of students.

According to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the initiative had not only benefited the students of higher secondary schools, but also providing opportunity to the out of school children.

Furthermore, the channel was also playing a key role for the basic literacy and youth education. Teleschool was broadcasting the video lessons based on English, mathematics, Urdu, science and general knowledge for the students till class 12th from 8 am to 6 pm.

