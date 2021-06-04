ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
CPEC projects: New visa policy for Chinese nationals approved: Rashid

APP 04 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the government has approved a new visa policy regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for Chinese nationals.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here Thursday, the Interior Minister said the minimum period of new visas for Chinese nationals had been set at two years under the new policy.

According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry, the Minister and the Chinese Ambassador discussed issues of mutual interest including Pakistan-China bilateral relations, CPEC projects, Pak-China bilateral cooperation agreements and visa facilitation for Chinese citizens.

The Minister expressed pleasure over the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. On the occasion, the Minister said the government had approved the new visa policy for Chinese citizens.

Sheikh Rashid said Chinese nationals would now be issued two-year work visas within 48 hours from the respective missions, adding that a separate visa category had been created for Chinese citizens related to CPEC projects. Special desks are also being set up at airports to facilitate Chinese citizens.

The Chinese Ambassador said he was grateful to the government of Pakistan for easing visa facilities for Chinese nationals, which would further enhance the relationship between the two countries, increase investment in CPEC related projects and create new job opportunities.

The Interior Minister thanked the Chinese government for providing the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan while the Ambassador commended the arrangements made by Pakistan to control the pandemic.

Sheikh Rashid said that arrangements should be made for return of Pakistani students to China for study as they were facing risk of wasting precious academic year.

The Chinese Ambassador said that every possible effort would be made for return of Pakistani students as soon as possible.

The Minister said that friendship between Pakistan and China was based on mutual trust and Pakistan was proud of its friendship which would be made stronger.

The Chinese Ambassador said CPEC related projects were the evidences of strong and old relationships between both the countries. He said Pakistan was China’s Iron Brother and was proud of its bilateral relations.

