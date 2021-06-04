Coronavirus: US airlifts medical supplies to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States, through the US Agency for International Develop-ment (USAID), has airlifted emergency medical supplies to Pakistan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka to help save lives and stop the spread of coronavirus and continue to meet the urgent health needs across South Asia.

“The US continues to support South Asia in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and we are working non-stop to help manage the devastating effects of the pandemic,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, wrote on Twitter.

In Pakistan, according to a USAID press release, the flight will bring 1,200 pulse oximeters and 340,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare professionals.

The United States and Pakistan have worked together closely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this donation is being made at Islamabad’s request, the press release said.

Prior to this flight, the US Government allocated $40 million to Pakistan for COVID-19 response assistance, including a donation of 200 ventilators to care for COVID-19 patients.

This support has benefited more than 2.5 million Pakistanis across the country, providing life-saving treatments, strengthening case-finding and surveillance, and mobilizing innovative financing to bolster emergency preparedness, the press release added.